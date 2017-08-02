Man charged with murder after 28-year-old woman fatally shot in Henrico

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — Henrico police have charged a man with murder after a shooting late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Westridge Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Corey Taylor Detreville of Henrico County.

Police arrested 33-year-old Brian Codie True at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently incarcerated in the Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

