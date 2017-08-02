Man charged with allegedly holding woman, 2 children captive in Spotsylvania home for years

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly held a woman and two children captive inside a Spotsylvania County home for roughly two years.

8News affiliate WJLA is reporting that 43-year-old Kariem Muhammed Moore has been charged with three felony counts of abduction and felony assault and battery. He is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Authorities say additional charges are pending.

On Saturday, July 29, authorities were called to the 3600 block of Mine Road for a welfare check. When they arrived, Moore answered the door and “appeared reluctant to let them into the house,” according to WJLA.

While deputies were talking with Moore, a 32-year-old woman and two children, ages 8 and 11, “ran out of a side door and were taken into safety by the deputies.”

Authorities said the woman and children told them they had not be allowed to leave the home for around two years.

Lt. C.A. Carey told the Freelance Star in Fredericksburg that the woman is currently hospitalized in serious condition. The two children also received medical attention and are now in the care of family members.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.