Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Gov. McAuliffe and his family

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill Governor Terry McAuliffe and his family.

The man is currently being held in Henrico County Jail West with no chance of bonding out. Court records obtained by 8News show the suspect threatened to kill the governor and his family in late July.

Leonard Szweda, 47, is facing several felony charges for calling the governor’s office and making those threats two different times.

Then, when police went to arrest Swezda at his home on Homeview Drive in Henrico County, they discovered guns and drugs. Not only was that alarming because of the alleged threats, but also because Szweda is a convicted felon and police believe he is mentally ill.

He’s now facing a slew of felony charges.

8News Reporter Kristin Smith met with Szweda at Henrico Jail West Wednesday afternoon. When asked about the accusations, he said, ‘I think the governor’s record speaks for itself.’

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

