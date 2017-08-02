Loved ones remember Henrico motorcyclist who was killed doing what he loved

Related Coverage Police ID motorcyclist killed in East Henrico accident, release description of second vehicle possibly involved

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember a motorcyclist who was killed on Old Richmond Road in Henrico County on Sunday.

Jason Carter’s family found support from members of his Nubian Cruzers’ motorcycle club, other club riders and car club members.

The 42-year old was remembered as a tower in his community, a businessman who was unfailingly kind and fair to everyone, and as a man who loved the open road.

“We realize that this thing we’ve chosen to do is very dangerous, but we love it so, and all we can do is, everytime we twist that key, we got to throw one up to our creator and just ask him to cover us,” a close friend of Carter’s, Chaz Crenshaw, said.

The ceremony ended with a balloon release into the sky.

Police are still working to find a vehicle that may have been involved in the accident Sunday afternoon.

