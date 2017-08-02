Local learning center uses brain-focused approached to help students

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is slowly winding down, which means kids are getting ready to go back to school.

But each year, many of them struggle in the classroom. A local learning center is hoping to help both parents and kids.

The summer is a quiet time at Brain Balance in Midlothian, but once school starts back up, kids of all ages are in and out of the doors.

“Any kids who are struggling academically socially or behaviorally,” Center Director Wendy Amadee said.

At the center, they use a brain focused approach when it comes to addressing the needs of a child. They start with a comprehensive assessment.

“What we are able to find is there are some areas of the brain that are not doing what they should,” Amadee said. “Which that’s what’s causing these things to be so hard.”

They then use a three pronged approach using sensory and cognitive stimulations as well as nutrition.

Amadee said this gives parents an alternative to traditional medications or coping methods.

“We don’t diagnose. We don’t label. We don’t medicate,” Amadee said. “What we do is we take kids who have those symptoms, who might be on medication and we get their brain to a level of functionality that they may not need that medication any more or they may be able to reduce that.”

They serve kids ages 4 to 18 and programs can last anywhere from three months to years.

Brain Balance will be holding an open house and offering free reading and eye tracking screenings on Tuesday, August 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The center is located at 15833 City View Drive in Midlothian.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.