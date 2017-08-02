Local company offering free rides to Amazon job fairs

Related Coverage Amazon opening third facility in Richmond area

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is looking to hire tens of thousands of people to fill positions in their warehouses, including a new one coming to Central Virginia.

The world’s largest online retailer recently announced a new facility in Ashland, opening up 300 jobs.

“I think that’s wonderful to have a distribution center in Hanover County,” resident Anita Wright said.

Her husband, Marshall Wright, appreciates the company choosing Hanover County as a destination to do business.

“I just hope that we will continue to draw businesses,” he said.

Leaders from Hanover County Economic Development said the new distribution center leads to trickle-down economics, potentially attracting job applicants in places outside the county.

Edward and Crystal Jackson own their own transportation company, E & C Transportation. They’re offering free rides to Amazon job fairs for anyone who needs a ride.

“It’s important to us to make sure you got a job,” Crystal Jackson said. “You know, with everything going on, I think everybody wants a job, so we here to help you get a job so transportation won’t be an issue.”

C. Jackson said their company will provide three vans to pick up people in front of the Marriott on Broad Street between 7:30 a.m. beginning Friday, Aug. 4. They will continue to provide the service each day that Amazon holds a job fair.

The service will run on a first-come, first-serve basis.

