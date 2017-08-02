Henrico’s Xavier Goodall back for Spiders football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico High School graduate Xavier Goodall quickly made a name for himself at running back in the Richmond Spiders football program his freshman year, only to see it go as quickly as he arrived on the scene against Albany midway through the 2016 season.

Goodall tore the ACL in his right knee, ending his rookie season before it could get going. In his previous two starts at running back against Colgate and Towson, he ran for 265 yards and two total touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Back out on the practice field this summer, the sophomore has shown no signs of any lingering issues with that knee and looks poised to be part of a triple threat in the Spiders’ backfield that includes preseason All-CAA pick sophomore Deontez Thompson and last year’s opening day starter redshirt senior Gordon Collins.

The Richmond Spiders open the 2017 season August 27th at Sam Houston State, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU.