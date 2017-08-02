Henrico student-athlete drowns at local swimming pool

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that a student and football player at Henrico High School drowned at a local swimming pool Tuesday night.

Henrico Fire officials tell 8News they were called to the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road for a reported drowning at 8:45 p.m. and transported a patient to VCU Medical Center.

Sources at Henrico High School confirm to 8News that the student, sophomore Shyheem Jackson, died.

A school resource officer told 8News that a group of students hopped the fence at a closed pool at the Village at Arbors and that at some point Jackson drowned.

“Shyheem was a great young man going into his sophomore year here, was going to be a varsity player,” Henrico High School football coach Gerald Glasco said. “He was fun to watch. You couldn’t touch him in a phone booth.

“I was looking forward to having him for the next three years, but I know he’ll be watching over us and making sure we’ll be doing right things on and off the field.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

