Henrico teacher charged with having sex with minor

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — Authorities have charged a teacher at Henrico County’s Douglas Freeman High School with having sex with a minor.

Henrico Police say they took a report on June 12 for an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile and Freeman High School history teacher, Ashley Leigh-Lewis Weber.

The investigation led to Weber being charged with two counts of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child 15+ years old and one count of using a communication device to propose sex.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

