Glitter-filled iPhone cases recalled due to skin irritation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 250,000 cellphone covers with liquid glitter are being recalled because they can cause skin irritation, blisters, or burns if they break or leak.

The cellphone case, made by Mixbin Electronics, come in a variety of styles. They are made for iPhone 6, 6S and seven other cellphones.

The cases have been sold both online and in several large chain stores, including Nordstrom Rack and Victoria’s Secret.

Visit here to find out how to get a refund for your case.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.