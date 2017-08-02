Five of Virginia’s worst zip codes for air pollution are in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new air quality report from the Sierra Club of Virginia finds five of the Commonwealth’s worst zip codes for high air pollution are in Central Virginia.

The report ranks 25 localities. They say the air in Hopewell is the worst. Chesterfield comes in third, Colonial Heights and Ashland are seventh and eighth, respectively, and Richmond is 14th.

The Sierra Club also lists the companies with the highest emissions. Their list includes Honeywell in Hopewell, the Chesterfield Power Station and the Dupont plant in Richmond.

Click here to read the full report.

