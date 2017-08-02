Crews searching for missing kayaker in James River near Robious Landing

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire says crews are actively searching the James River near Robious Landing after a kayaker reportedly overturned his kayak, went under the water and never resurfaced.

Crews were called to the location, which is located off of James River Road behind James River High School, just before 8 a.m.

Dive teams are now in what they call “recovery mode,” which is an intense and methodical search of the area in which the man was last seen.

Chesterfield Fire officials say the man was with a friend who was already up the river when the incident occurred. That friend is working with crews to help identify the man.

