Crews ID kayaker pulled from James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the body of a kayaker who was pulled from the James River on Wednesday.

Crews were called to a location off of James River Road, behind James River High School, just before 8 a.m. after a kayaker reportedly overturned his kayak near Robious Landing.

Chesterfield Fire officials say the man was with a friend who was already up the river when the incident occurred. It took crews roughly eight hours to locate his body.

On Thursday, authorities identified the victim as 62-year-old Gerald Franklin Manikus of Maidens.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine the manner and cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

