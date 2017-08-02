Crews find body of missing kayaker in James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY., Va. (WRIC) — Crews have located the body of the kayaker who went missing in the James River after overturning his kayak near Robious Landing Wednesday morning.

Breaking: Per @CFEMSPIO body of missing kayaker was found located at 320. Crews working on removing him from river now. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) August 2, 2017

Crews were called to a location off of James River Road, behind James River High School, just before 8 a.m.

Chesterfield Fire officials say the man was with a friend who was already up the river when the incident occurred. That friend is working with crews to help identify the man.

