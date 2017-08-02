BBB warns of ‘too good to be true’ employment scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau has received multiple inquiries concerning employment offers that sounded too good to be true.

Employment scams, especially work-from-home scams, prey on victims at a vulnerable time. If you’re recently unemployed or are looking for a second job, and a “too good to be true” job offer comes out of the blue — take a step back before moving forward with contact.

“Scammers, hackers, and people that try to just steal are always on the prowl for the gullible and the innocent,” says President and CEO Barry N. Moore. “Don’t be one of the victims.”

BBB urges consumers to use caution with any employment offer that promises high earnings, short work hours, and requires little or no experience. BBB also suggests asking yourself these questions before giving any personal information to a would-be employer:

Does the advertisement or job offer use poor grammar or have multiple misspellings?

Are you being asked for an upfront fee or to give direct access to your bank account?

Are you able to locate the employer’s office?

Does the job offer pay a regular salary, or is the billing overseas?

In most cases reported to BBB consumers were told a check for expenses would be sent to them or were asked for direct deposit access over the phone. Both situations open you up to a risk for identity theft.

Steps to take to avoid a scam trap:

Check out the BBB website to see if the business has a history of complaints.

Don’t give out personal information until you have verified that the business is legitimate.

Visit the office location before agreeing to employment.

Learn more about employment scams here.

