Authorities investigating bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Naval Station Norfolk.

The threat was received around 6 a.m., according to base spokesperson Kelly Wirfel.

Military working dogs were deployed in response to the threat, to sweep various areas of the base.

Wirfel says one of the dogs alerted on a vehicle in the vicinity of Pier 14 around 7:45 a.m. This is at the very northern end of the base.

Wirfel says all the piers at the base are on lockdown, and is restricted for pedestrians and vehicle traffic. NCIS is on scene, along with base security.

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) has also responded to the base.

Officials spent several hours on Monday searching for a possible diver spotted near a base pier, but gave an all-clear that evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

