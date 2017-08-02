8SportsBlitz 2017 Preseason Preview: L.C. Bird Skyhawks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The former three-time defending 5A state champions will be led by a new head coach for the first time in 15 years, Tony Nicely.

He steps in the interim role as varsity football head coach after David Bedwell accepted the athletic director position at L.C. Bird High School in the spring. Nicely will take the reins of a program that won state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The Skyhawks have faith in their new head coach because he’s already been a part of the program longer than Bedwell who arrived at L.C. Bird in 2000. Nicely has been a part of the school’s athletics since 1992.

Players say their football program is like a Ferrari, and all the change in coaching represents is changing the oil.

L.C. Bird opens the season at Meadowbrook High School on August 24th at 6:00 p.m.