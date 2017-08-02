8SportsBlitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Henrico Warriors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Warriors come into the 2017 season looking to get back to the 5A playoffs and earn their first postseason victory under varsity football head coach Gerald Glasco.

The Warriors made the postseason in 2016, only to lose to the Hermitage Panthers in the opening round. Henrico returns a bevy of talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage, offensively the Warriors will be lead by senior Lawrence Chambers III at quarterback.

Junior Ja’Had Carter and senior Tyrelle Ellison will split duties on offense and defense, both have multiple college offers.

Henrico opens the season at Hermitage on September 1st.