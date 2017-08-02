2 detained in connection with Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that occurred outside of a Petersburg motel on Monday, August 1.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of S.Crater Road, near the Flagship Inn, at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old Isaiah C. Boyd, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to VCU Medical Center. Police did not disclose the severity of the victim’s injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Saint Andrew Street where they located to persons of interest who have been detained and are being questioned, according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

