Viral video shows little boy giving fist-bumps to everyone he can on plane

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — Flying can be tough, but a little boy in Kansas City may have outdone even the most hospitable flight attendants recently.

And the cute gesture was all caught on video!

According to CNN, the boy — offering unconditional fist bumps as he walked down the aisle, wasn’t stingy with the greeting either.

He extended his little fist to anyone on the plane willing to participate.

And one after another, the passengers did; resulting in bright smiles all around!

