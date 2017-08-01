Skunk tests positive for rabies after encounter with dog at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a skunk tested positive for rabies after an encounter with a dog at a Henrico home on Sunday.

Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 8200 block of Varina Road for a possible rabies exposure involving the two animals.

It was reported to officers that the family dog cornered a skunk on the back deck of the residence. The skunk was lethargic and was acting abnormally. Officers captured the skunk which immediately expired.

The skunk was submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing, and it tested positive. The dog that was exposed was current on its rabies vaccination and will be quarantined at the owner’s home.

There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

This is the third confirmed rabies case in 2017 for Henrico County.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

