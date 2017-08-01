Rep. Brat to meet with McGuire whistleblowers who spoke to 8News about deadly dog experiments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Congressman Dave Brat plans to meet with the McGuire whistleblowers who spoke out to 8News about those deadly dog experiments at the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond.

Last week, the whistleblowers described to 8News that the dogs were “distraught,” “nervous” and “in pain.”

Rep. Brat reached out to the two whistleblowers and plans to meet with them on Thursday.

This comes just days after Brat and fellow House lawmakers voted to defund painful research using dogs at the VA.

The funding amendment must still head onto the Senate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.