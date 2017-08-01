Police seek man suspected of robbing Chesterfield Food Mart at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Chesterfield Food Mart on Monday evening.

The store, located in the 3000 block of East River Road, was robbed at about 6:55 p.m., police say.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said the suspect approached an employee, displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect then took money that belonged to the store and fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a black male with a medium complexion, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black short sleeved shirt, black pants, tan boots, a dark colored vest with a gray hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.