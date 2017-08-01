Police: Death investigation underway after body pulled from James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have launched a death investigation after a body was pulled from the James River in downtown Richmond Tuesday evening.

Police tell 8News they were called to an area under the Manchester Bridge, near the Pipeline Walkway, at around 6:26. When they arrived, crews pulled the body of an elderly man from the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

