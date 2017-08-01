HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Low income and first generation students are conquering challenges and shining in the classroom.

It’s all thanks to hard work and a program called, ‘Partnership for the Future.’

T.J. Cosby is a recent graduate of Highland Springs High School and is one of more than 200 students involved in the rigorous year-round program.

It’s geared toward kids from low-to-middle income families who have the potential to excel in college.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.