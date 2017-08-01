New Southside Community Center opens its doors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney joined the community Tuesday morning in officially opening the newly renovated gymnasium at Southside Community Center.

The center is located at 6255 Old Warwick Road.

Michael Jones, Richmond City Council 9th Voter District, and Deborah Morton, Interim Director of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities were also in attendance.

