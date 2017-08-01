‘It’s a great day!”: New Petersburg police chief shares enthusiasm for ‘National Night Out’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller has been on the job for roughly a month and says ‘National Night Out’ falls in line with his goals of more community engagement.

“It’s a great day man!” Miller told 8News Reporter Aaron Thomas. “It’s the night of goodwill. People get a chance to really show how great they are.”

Tuesday was Miller’s first time celebrating ‘National Night Out’ in his new city. He said he enjoys seeing the fellowship between residents and law enforcement who are willing to make the city a better place.

“Community engagement is a teaching tool as well,” he said. “It shows people that you care. When people know that you care, they care.”

Sheriff Vanessa Crawford with the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office shares Miller’s enthusiasm towards the annual event. She said it also gives her department the opportunity to showcase their operations.

“This gives community and law enforcement a chance to work one-on-one in a relaxed environment,” she said. “We’re stronger in numbers.”

Longtime Petersburg resident Arthur Ware says he’s taken note of how law enforcement aims to build positive relationships in the city.

“Going door-to-door, communicating more with the public,” he explained.

Miller added that the initiative goes beyond just one night.

“It’s every night, because it’s so many great things going on throughout our country and particularly in the City of Petersburg,” he said.

