Gruden discusses Redskins running back competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins have three pretty good options for one position, and how those options perform when the season begins could very well determine their success this season.

The offense relied heavily on quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2016, mainly because the run game was mostly ineffective. The two backs in that offense were Matt Jones and Rob Kelley. Both Jones and Kelley are back again this season, and the Redskins also added Samaje Perine in the 4th round of the NFL Draft. Chris Thompson has cemented his position on the roster as a third down specialist.