Former Henrico school bus driver charged with drug and sex crimes involving minors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former bus driver in Henrico County has been arrested and charged with having sex with minors and giving drugs to them.
Anthony Mancuso, who served as a bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools from January 2011 through March of 2016, has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child 15 years or older, three counts of tattooing or body piercing of a minor and three counts of distributing a Schedule 1 drug to a minor.
Henrico Police tell 8News an investigation led them to Mancuso after they received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim back in April.
He is due in court for a status hearing at 9 a.m. on August 8.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.