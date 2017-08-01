Former Henrico bus driver charged with drug and sex crimes involving minors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former bus driver in Henrico County has been arrested and charged with having sex with minors and giving drugs to them.

Anthony Mancuso, who served as a bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools from January 2011 through March of 2016, has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child 15 years or older, three counts of tattooing or body piercing of a minor and three counts of distributing a Schedule 1 drug to a minor.

Henrico Police tell 8News an investigation led them to Mancuso after they received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim back in April.

He is due in court for a status hearing at 9 a.m. on August 8.

