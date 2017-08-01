Find a ‘National Night Out’ event where you live

(WRIC) — There will be community gatherings across Central Virginia on Tuesday, August 1 to celebrate National Night Out.

The annual event promotes the relationship between police and the people they serve, as well as neighborhood camaraderie. The night celebrates how that collaboration can make neighborhoods a safer place to live.

Below are locations across Central Virginia that are participating in the event.

Richmond:

New Visions Civic League, Church Hill Central, Unity, Robinson Theater, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital & Councilperson Newbille – 2600 Nine Mile Road

Fairfield Baptist Church – 1500 Mechanicsville Turnpike

Fairfield Tenant Council – 2306 N 25th St

Fountain Baptist church – 3125 P St

Fairmount House – 1501 N 21st St

Carlisle Ave Baptist Church – 2010 Carlisle Ave

Neighborhood Resource Center/Powhatan Community Center – Powhatan Hill Park, 5051 Northampton St

St. John’s Church – 2401 E Broad St

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church – 4401 Hobbs Lane

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club – 3701 R St

Calvary United Methodist Church – 1637 Williamsburg Road

More locations for National Night out in Richmond can be found here.

Henrico:

Beechwood Park – N. Lake Avenue and Andria Street

Bell Tower – Bell Tower Lane and Church Road

Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church – 2010 Carlisle Avenue

Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church – 6100 Chamberlayne Road

Christ Lutheran Church – 7809 Woodman Road

Mosby Memorial Baptist Church – 2901 Mechanicsville Tnpk

Three Fountains North Civic Association – Capistrano Drive and Almafi Drive

Williamsburg Park – 7700 Yardley Court

Wyndham Foundation – Wyndham Lake Ampitheater on Corwin Drive

More locations for National Night out in Henrico can be found here.

Chesterfield:

Amazing Grace World Fellowship – 5709 Jessup Road

Bensley Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad – 2500 Rio Vista Street

Beulah United Methodist Church – 6930 Hopkins Road

Ettrick Park – 20621 Woodpecker Road

Manchester YMCA – 7540 Hull St. Road

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard

Providence Elementary School – 11001 W. Providence Road

Skipwith Academy – 300 Schofield Drive

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church – 5155 Ironbridge Road

Zion Chester AME – 12541 Branders Bridge Road

More locations for National Night out in Chesterfield can be found here.

