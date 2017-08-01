Find a ‘National Night Out’ event where you live

(WRIC) — There will be community gatherings across Central Virginia on Tuesday, August 1 to celebrate National Night Out.
The annual event promotes the relationship between police and the people they serve, as well as neighborhood camaraderie. The night celebrates how that collaboration can make neighborhoods a safer place to live.
Below are locations across Central Virginia that are participating in the event.
Richmond:
- New Visions Civic League, Church Hill Central, Unity, Robinson Theater, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital & Councilperson Newbille – 2600 Nine Mile Road
- Fairfield Baptist Church – 1500 Mechanicsville Turnpike
- Fairfield Tenant Council – 2306 N 25th St
- Fountain Baptist church – 3125 P St
- Fairmount House – 1501 N 21st St
- Carlisle Ave Baptist Church – 2010 Carlisle Ave
- Neighborhood Resource Center/Powhatan Community Center – Powhatan Hill Park, 5051 Northampton St
- St. John’s Church – 2401 E Broad St
- Mt. Calvary Baptist Church – 4401 Hobbs Lane
- The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club – 3701 R St
- Calvary United Methodist Church – 1637 Williamsburg Road
More locations for National Night out in Richmond can be found here.
Henrico:
- Beechwood Park – N. Lake Avenue and Andria Street
- Bell Tower – Bell Tower Lane and Church Road
- Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church – 2010 Carlisle Avenue
- Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church – 6100 Chamberlayne Road
- Christ Lutheran Church – 7809 Woodman Road
- Mosby Memorial Baptist Church – 2901 Mechanicsville Tnpk
- Three Fountains North Civic Association – Capistrano Drive and Almafi Drive
- Williamsburg Park – 7700 Yardley Court
- Wyndham Foundation – Wyndham Lake Ampitheater on Corwin Drive
More locations for National Night out in Henrico can be found here.
Chesterfield:
- Amazing Grace World Fellowship – 5709 Jessup Road
- Bensley Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad – 2500 Rio Vista Street
- Beulah United Methodist Church – 6930 Hopkins Road
- Ettrick Park – 20621 Woodpecker Road
- Manchester YMCA – 7540 Hull St. Road
- Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard
- Providence Elementary School – 11001 W. Providence Road
- Skipwith Academy – 300 Schofield Drive
- St. Barnabas Episcopal Church – 5155 Ironbridge Road
- Zion Chester AME – 12541 Branders Bridge Road
More locations for National Night out in Chesterfield can be found here.
