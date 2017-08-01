Donate school supplies to Richmond schools, receive a sweet treat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public School’s Teacher Store is in need of donations.

The Office of Community Partnerships is holding a Supply Closet Clean Out on August 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the store located at 2120 West Fendall Avenue.

If you have a surplus of office supplies that you do not need such as pencils, paper clips, and notes pads, they are asking you donate them to the store. The supplies will benefit RPS’ teachers and students.

After you drop off the supplies, a sweet treat will be provided.

If you can’t make it to Wednesday’s event, they are holding a make-up day on August 16 from 3 to 5 p.m.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.