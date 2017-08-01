Crews battle fire on deck of Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond battled a fire on the deck of the Clarion Hotel on N. Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called the fire shortly after 1:30 and had the incident marked under control at roughly 1:55. Officials say there was no damage to the building and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

