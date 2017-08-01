Construction worker rescued in Church Hill after falling from scaffolding, stuck between rebar

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews rescued a construction worker after he fell from a scaffolding and then got stuck between pieces of rebar at a Church Hill construction site on Tuesday morning.

Richmond police tell 8News the call from the rescue came in at 6:19 a.m. at the construction site located at 1903 East Marshall Street.

Crews believe the man was knocked down from the scaffolding by a boom truck which is used to move materials around.

Fire crews used a 35 foot ladder to free the man who was hanging between the rebar. The rescue took about 15 minutes to complete.

Richmond Fire says the man was talking when he was being transported to the hospital and it appears he only sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

