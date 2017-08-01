Back-to-school spending expected to reach $83.6 billion

(WRIC) — Back-to-school shopping season is coming up, and that means billions of dollars are going towards school supplies and clothing nationwide.

Spending is expected to be over $83.6 billion this year.

Families with kids in elementary, middle and high school spend an average of $686. That number jumps past $1,000 for families with kids in college.

Most big box stores run huge discounts around this time for back-to-school shopping.

