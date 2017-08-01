Apartment fire in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood leaves multiple people displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people are displaced following an apartment fire in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Crews were called to 613 St. Peter Street at around 11:30 and found fire on the back porch of the second-floor deck area. The incident was marked under control within 30 minutes. Nine units responded to the call, according to a Richmond Fire official.

There were no reported injuries. Officials say 2-3 people from adjoining apartments are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of fire remains under investigation, although it appears to have been started accidentally, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.