Altria Theater adds 2nd Harry Potter concert due to high demand

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SMG Richmond announced Wednesday that the Richmond Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ on February 10, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. and February 11, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

The concert will feature the live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. via AltriaTheater.com, in person at the Altria Theater Box Office and by calling 800-514-ETIX(3849).

Mayor Levar Stoney also declared Tuesday, July 31, “Harry Potter Day” in Richmond. As Potter fans know, July 31 is the birthday of both Harry Potter and author J.K. Rowling.

The proclamation read in part, “The Harry Potter film series is one of those once‐in‐a‐lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. […] I, Levar M. Stoney, Mayor of the City of Richmond, Virginia do hereby proclaim July 31, 2017, as “Harry Potter Day” in the City of Richmond and recognize today as the birthdate of J.K. Rowling, and encourage citizens to show their support by attending the upcoming concert.”

