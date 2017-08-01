8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Thomas Dale Knights

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Thomas Dale Knights are coming off of yet another playoff run, and they have reason to believe this year could be even better.

The 2016 season ended at the hands of Colonial Forge, which eliminated the Knights from the playoffs for the second time in three years. This year, Thomas Dale has seven starters returning on either side of the ball. A few of those starters are receiving major college attention, including sophomore running back Chris Tyree. Tyree has 4.4 40 speed and has offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech, and more.

The Knights face a very difficult schedule this season. They replaced Varina and Colonial Heights on their schedule with Hermitage and Granby (Norfolk). They will also play L.C. Bird, Cosby, Hopewell, and Dinwiddie. Coach Kevin Tucker, now in his eighth season, believes his team may play as many as five teams that will make it to at least the state semifinals. He hopes the difficult regular season will have his team ready for the playoffs and an even longer run.