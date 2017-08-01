3 critically injured in multi-car wreck on I-64 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Henrico County Tuesday night.

The wreck occurred at around 9:15 in the westbound lanes of I-64 just before the Mechanicsville exit.

According to Virginia State Police, a Dodge Dakota was disabled in the center lane when an approaching Chevrolet Blazer pulling a trailer swerved to avoid the Dodge and went into the left lane where it struck a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Blazer was ejected. Two occupants inside the Dakota were also injured. All three were transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police is working a three vehicle crash with serious injuries 64 westbound just before the Mechanicsville exit. The crash occurred around 9:13pm.

No other information has been released as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.