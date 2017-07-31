White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci resigns

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — ABC News is reporting that White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who was hired earlier this month, has offered his resignation.

Since Scaramucci’s hiring less than two weeks ago, the White House has faced the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

A day prior to Priebus’ announced departure last week, Scaramucci came under fire for delivering a profanity-laced critique of the chief of staff to a reporter with The New Yorker.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

