Terrelle Pryor came to Washington to play with Kirk Cousins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Number 11 looks a lot different at Redskins Training Camp than it has in years past.

That’s the number that Desean Jackson wore for Washington. Now that the 5’10” 175 speedster has moved on to Tampa Bay, the man who wears that jersey is 6’4″ 228 and so athletically gifted that wide receiver is the second position at which he has started in the NFL.

Pryor played quarterback at Ohio State and with the Oakland Raiders before switching to wide receiver. He gained more than 1,000 yards through the air with Cleveland in 2016, despite the fact that Cleveland played several quarterbacks throughout the year due to injury and poor performance.

The Redskins acquired Pryor this offseason, and he will be paired with second-year wide receiver Josh Doctson to form a taller, if less experienced combo than Jackson and Pierre Garcon did in previous years.

Speaking to the media Monday, Pryor said he enjoys playing for Jay Gruden and playing with Kirk Cousins, and both men are major reasons he ultimately chose Washington in free agency.