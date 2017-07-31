Ron’s Sports Addiction: Redskins Training Camp with Josh Doctson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What happens when you give a camera to a sports addict? 8Sports’ video blog starring WRIC video editor and photographer Ron Carthen.

Over the weekend, Ron Carthen took a trip to Washington Redskins Training Camp and spoke with last year’s first-round pick Josh Dotson, who missed most of his rookie season due to an Achilles injury. Now he’s ready for the 2018 season.

Want more of Ron’s Sports Addiction? Click here.

