Richmond police seek suspect who broke into Ginter Park home, stole bike and electronics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police need help in identifying the suspect who broke into a Ginter Park home back in May.

Authorities say that at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, the suspect broke into a home in the 3900 block of Seminary Avenue and stole a white Specialized Rockhopper Pro Mountain Bike and electronic devices.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Fourth Precinct Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

