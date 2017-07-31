Police search for missing woman, 2 boys last seen Friday in Loudoun Co.

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman and two young boys who were last seen Friday night.

Police say the woman, Courtney Ashe, 27, of Suffolk, Virginia, was last seen leaving a family residence in Ashburn with 9-year-old Jalen C. Sills-Russell and 5-year-old Cameron A. Martin.

Ashe had traveled from another family residence in the Leesburg area with Jalen, a cousin, to pick up her son Cameron. The three were expected to return to the residence in Leesburg but never arrived, police say.

The three are believed to be traveling in a four-door, 2002 blue Ford Taurus with Virginia tags VUV-9844.

Anyone with any information regarding their possible whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

