Police: Missing Suffolk woman, 2 children died in wreck

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WRIC) — The vehicle belonging to a missing Suffolk woman who went missing with two young family members over the weekend was recovered in a creek in Leesburg on Monday.

The bodies of 27-year-old Courtney Ashe, her 9-year-old cousin Jalen C. Sills-Russell and 5-year-old son Cameron A. Martin were all found inside the vehicle. Virginia State Police say all three lost their lives in the crash.

Ashe and the two children were last seen leaving a family member’s residence in Ashburn on Friday. She had traveled from another family residence in the Leesburg area with Jalen to pick up her son, Cameron. They were expected to return to the residence in Leesburg but never arrived, police say.

Police say there was no indication that foul play was involved.

