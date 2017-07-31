‘Poker Run’ to benefit family of slain Special Agent Mike Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Poker Run starting at Richmond Harley-Davidson on Saturday will benefit the family of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter, who was killed on the job in May.

For the Poker Ride, riders stop at different points along the way, collecting playing cards. Whoever has the best poker hand at the end, wins.

The run starts at Richmond Harley-Davidson at 12200 Harley Club Drive in Ashland.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the first bike will be out at 10 a.m.

The fee to enter is $15, and $5 for extra hands.

There will be prizes for best and worst poker hands, as well as a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

Richmond Harley-Davidson will also provide hot dogs after the ride.

