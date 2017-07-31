Monument Avenue Commission holds first public meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last month, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced the creation of a Monument Avenue Commission. Its goal is to come up with ways to add context to Monument Avenue’s Confederate statues by potentially adding things like placards with more information.

“It is my belief that without telling the whole story, these monuments constitute a default endorsement of a shameful period in our nation and in our city,” Stoney said last month.

On Monday, the commission held its first meeting. A subcommittee made up of two non-commission members and Richmond city councilman Andreas Addison discussed what other localities across the country have done with their Confederate monuments.

“What I can dig up from public art networks and from other cities is just that most of them have looked at removal at this point,” said Ellyn Parker, the city’s Public Art Coordinator. “There are not a lot of examples of contextualization.”

But co-chair of the commission, Christy Coleman, says there are some recent examples. All of them are colleges and universities who have tried to add to existing monuments. She says most notably, the University of Mississipi.

“It’s chancellor at that time wanted to have a dialogue with students and alumni and members of the Oxford community about the names of the roads on the campuses and the flags on the campuses and the statue area,” said Coleman.

All the meetings are open to the public, but only two people showed up Monday, declining to weigh in during the meeting.

Some city officials say while some places have opted to just remove statues, Richmond has the chance to carry on a serious conversation.

“Richmond has a great position right now to put on a bold conversation about what do we do, not just what we think we should do,” said Richmond city council member Andreas Addison.

The commission will hold another meeting on Tuesday at the Library of Virginia starting at 10:30 a.m.

