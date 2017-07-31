Hokies open fall camp Tuesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies open their fall campaign Tuesday in Blacksburg.

The Hokies are coming off of a season in which they won the ACC Coastal Division and finished the season ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011. First-year Head Coach Justin Fuente was named ACC Coach of the Year.

The Hokies lost their quarterback and two best pass catchers from that team, as well as emotional leader Sam Rogers. Rogers, Isaiah Ford, and Buckey Hodges are all now in the NFL. Quarterback Jerod Evans is hoping to be there as well.

The Hokies’ biggest challenge is replacing Evans. They have a few weeks to figure out who will take the snaps before they clash with old Big East rival West Virginia on Sunday September 3rd at FedEx Field.