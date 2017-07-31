Get Fit RVA: Whitney does flips to get fit at Glen Allen Jumpology

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — For this week’s Get Fit RVA, Anchor Whitney Harris went to a place that’s all about the fun.

Jumpology, located in Glen Alen, has a lot to offer including a trampoline arena. But it’s not all about the fun — it’s actually a tough workout for the adults, too.

Jumpology also offers a fitness program for adults called “JumpFit.” It will start again in the fall on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at 9 p.m. and Saturday’s at 8 a.m.

