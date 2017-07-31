Fire rips through home on Richmond’s East End; 3 people displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are forced out of their home early Monday morning after a house fire in Richmond’s East End.

Richmond Fire tells 8News they received the call around 1:15 a.m. for heavy fire showing from the home located on Fairmont Avenue and N. 22nd Street.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping those who were staying inside the home.

At this point, it is still unclear what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.